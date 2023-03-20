ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WNCN) – Two student-athletes from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, are now facing criminal charges after surveillance video from a bar appeared to show them pushing a disabled woman’s wheelchair down a staircase while she was in the bathroom earlier this month.

The Erie Police Department said the misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief have been filed against lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi and hockey player Carson Briere – the son of Daniel Briere, a former NHL player and interim general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers – for the incident.

Briere and Carrozzi are also facing summary charges of disorderly conduct. They’re being charged by mail.

In the surveillance video, below, Briere and Carrozzi are seen surrounding the empty wheelchair, that was said to be left at the top of a staircase at Sullivan’s Irish Pub after its owner, Sydney Benes, was carried to the pub’s downstairs bathrooms. Briere then sits in the unoccupied wheelchair before getting up and pushing it down the stairs.

Following the incident, an employee at Sullivan’s said he threw Briere out of the bar.

“I grabbed him on the shoulders and said, ‘I’ve got video of you tossing a wheelchair down the steps, like it’s time to go,’” Nate Sanders, the security manager at Sullivan’s, told Nexstar’s WJET.

Briere issued a statement last week, noting his “serious lack of judgment” while saying he was “deeply sorry.”

He and Carrozzi have been permanently banned from the pub.

Both men, as well as a third unidentified student-athlete, were placed on interim suspensions from their teams by Mercyhurst Athletics.

Benes, the owner of the wheelchair, spoke with WJET after the incident.

The 22-year-old lost her legs following a 2021 car accident that left her trapped as the vehicle burned. She suffered third-degree burns on 34 percent of her body, mostly from the waist down, leading doctors to amputate her feet.

The former soccer player said she suffered a bad infection as well, that forced doctors to amputate her legs.

“I have to go through so much and people treat my stuff like this? The stuff that I use to get around? I have nothing else,” Benes said.

She’s hoping to use the newfound attention to advocate for others.

“We are treated like things, like second-class citizens, we’re not treated with respect,” she said.

The Athletic reported Benes filed a report of damages to the wheelchair on March 13 and identified the cost of her wheelchair was approximately $2,000.

“The defendants’ actions caused the left brake handle to not function properly, the plastic molding on the right arm rest to break, the rear handle is slightly bent, and the wheels are experiencing drag moving forward,” The Athletic reported.

Finally, Daniel Briere also told The Athletic he was “shocked” to see the video of his son.

“They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values of treating people with respect,” The Athletic reported.

Preliminary hearings for Carson Briere and Carrozzi are set for May 22.