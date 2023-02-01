MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The funeral for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old motorist who died after a brutal traffic stop by police, will be held Wednesday in Memphis, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

The funeral service will be live-streamed within this story at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET. Note, the service time has been changed from 10:30 a.m.

Nichols will be laid to rest at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue Blvd. in Memphis.

Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, will deliver a “call to action” in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend, the White House confirmed.

Nichols was pepper-sprayed, beaten and kicked after running from a traffic stop toward his parents’ home in southeast Memphis the night of Jan. 7. He died three days later, severely injured in a hospital.

The latest on Tyre Nichols:

Five former Memphis Police officers, members of Memphis Police Department’s recently disbanded SCORPION Unit, have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Two more have been relieved of duty, along with two sheriff’s deputies. Three fire department employees who responded have also been fired.

Tuesday night, Nichols’ family joined community activists and religious leaders including Rev. Al Sharpton at the Memphis church where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous Mountaintop speech on the eve of his assassination, calling for unity and change.

“We have a long fight ahead of us but we have to stay strong for it, so ‘Justice for Tyre. Justice for Tyre,’” Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells said.