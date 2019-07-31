U.S. Postal Service honoring military working dogs on Forever stamps

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the nation’s loyal and brave canines with the Military Working Dogs Forever stamps.

In the booklet, each block of four stamps features one stamp of each of the following breeds — German Shepherd, Labrador retriever, Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois — that commonly serve in America’s armed forces.

Canines have aided U.S. soldiers in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Dozens of dog breeds have served in the U.S. armed forces, but over time the number has decreased significantly. Modern military working dogs are predominantly Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds and Dutch Shepherds. Labrador Retrievers are often trained as specialized search dogs, according to a USPS news release.

The background of each stamp features a detail of a white star. A star appears in the center of each block. The stylized digital illustrations are in red, white, blue and gold to represent the American flag and patriotism.

