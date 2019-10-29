Uber driver who picked up passenger from NICU surprises new mom by buying 30 new outfits for her baby

Nikki Ihus is thousands of miles away from her home in Kansas so her newborn son can get the proper care from specialists in Florida. NIKKI IHUS

(CBS News) – A new mom from Kansas has been spending most of her time in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in hospital thousands of miles away from her home. Nikki Ihus’s son, John Henry, was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH), a condition that can cause life-threatening breathing difficulties.

John Henry is being cared for by CDH specialists at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. The baby boy, who was born in September, had to undergo major surgery, and he’s been in the NICU ever since.

Although family is always by his side, it was a stranger who ended up making a huge impact on his and his mother’s lives.

One day, Ihus decided to take an Uber from the NICU to a consignment store to buy new clothes for her growing newborn. When she got into the Uber, the emotional floodgates opened and she started telling the driver all about her son.

Belinda, the Uber driver, bought the baby 30 new outfits and even visited him in the hospital. NIKKI IHUS

When the trip was over and they arrived at the consignment store, the driver, Belinda, got out of the car with Ihus and said she wanted to come in with her.

Belinda ended up buying 30 new outfits for John Henry. She had only known his mom for a few minutes, but the story about the ailing baby boy touched her heart.

Belinda even visited Ihus and John Henry in the hospital. Being so far away from home is difficult for the family, but having a new friend like Belinda who cares helps ease the burden.

Ihus shared photos of John Henry’s new clothes and the story about the caring Uber driver went viral. In one picture, he has a onesie that says “I am a super hero.” Indeed he is — and he has many sidekicks in his corner.