MORRISVILLE, NC – The University of Connecticut is spending a week at the Environmental Protection Agency campus at the Research Triangle Park to test the efficacy of the Corsi-Rosenthal air filter in reducing Covid particles from the air. From UConn, Marina Creed is leading the all-women group of researchers to test the filter in a controlled setting for the first time.

“We saw that the concentrations of particles were reduced quickly in the chamber, and we’re looking forward to getting the microbiology results that will be out in the coming weeks,” said Creed.

Creed’s formally trained as a nurse practitioner, and she says that it’s her experience working during the coronavirus pandemic that prompted her into action. She formed the multi-disciplinary Indoor Air Quality Initiative at UConn to test the low-cost, do-it-yourself Corsi-Rosenthal air filters. Team members Dr. Kristina Wagstrom and Dr. Misti Levy Zamora joined Creed to work with the EPA lab for the week.

The Corsi-Rosenthal filter is one of many air purifier systems that the EPA is testing to see which are most effective at filtering disease particles.

“They’re also looking at a lot of other technologies that are based on not just filtering out the particles. The Corsi-Rosenthal box is physically filtering out the particles. They come through the filter they stick to it. There are other technologies there trying to destroy things using UV light, using electricity,” said Wagstrom.

The air filter being tested was built by a group of fifth graders in Connecticut. Eniola Shokunbi first reached out to Creed after she saw an article about the UConn team presenting at the Corsi-Rosenthal filter at the White House. Shokunbi decided to send a letter, asking for her school to be included in UConn’s field research. The true scientist, Shokunbi told Creed that she wanted to test the differences in absences between classes with the air filter compared to those without one. She was on a mission to keep her peers healthy.

“For some students, missing school is a holiday, but in reality you’re missing one day that could help your learning,” said Shokunbi.

Shokunbi traveled to North Carolina with her family in order to be a part of the research. She says her public service goals go past the air filters; she’s working to become the first Black woman president in the United States.

In addition to disease particles, the Corsi-Rosenthal filter is also useful during wildfires.

“We’ve looked at it in occupied classrooms and occupied homes during wildfire events. They work very well. If we see very high concentrations in the home, within 30 minutes, the concentration is very clean,” said Zamora.

The true draw of these filters is that they can be built at home with materials from a home improvement store. The directions can be found on the UConn website here.