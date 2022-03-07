LAS VEGAS (WNCN) — The number 99 car driven by Stefan Parsons featured a “Ukraine Strong” paint scheme at Saturday’s Xfinity race in Las Vegas.

The car is sponsored by the Raleigh-based advertising agency, Sokal.

The race was the exhilarating Alsco Uniforms 300, a NASCAR Xfinity Series stock car race, which was established in 1997.

Parsons raced the notable Chevy Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway sporting the Sokal logo along with distinctly solid support for the Ukraine people.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to let the people of Ukraine know that we stand with them and are praying for their wellbeing,” said Sokal founder Mark Sokal, whose family has deep European ties.

Along with their message of solidarity on the 99 car, Sokal has also pledged a donation to the Samaritan’s Purse organization in an effort to show their support for Ukraine.

Parsons passed over the finish line on Saturday in position 29 out of 41.