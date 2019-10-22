Umstead Park reopens following fatal plane crash

Crews resumed their search Monday morning for a plane that went missing Sunday night near RDU (CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Umstead Park has reopened two days after a fatal plane crash closed the area.

Dr. Harvey Partridge and Patricia Partridge, both 72, of Terra Ceia, Fla. were killed when a plane crashed after it disappeared from radar while approaching Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday night.

Authorities closed the entire park Sunday night and Monday as investigators searched for the wreckage.

Search and rescue crews located the missing private aircraft at 10:02 a.m. near the Reedy Creek Multi-Use Trail at William B. Umstead State Park.

The incident involved a single-engine plane and closed the airport for nearly an hour.

The incident began around 7:25 p.m. when a small plane approaching the airport from the east was lost on radar near Umstead Park.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

