Unaffiliated Wake County social media account alert​ students about weather closings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Schools will be closed Thursday as the storm approaches, the district announced Wednesday.

When deciding whether to cancel classes, Wake County public schools look to answer two questions.

“Is it safe for students to travel to and from school? Is it safe for students to be at school?” said WCPSS spokesperson Lisa Luten.

Several factors go into that.

“They’re looking at the weather forecast, following the National Weather Service for the latest information, they’re working with municipal leaders to look at road conditions, the availability of power and water,” said Luten.

Luten said they make the decision before 10 p.m. if possible. Otherwise, they’ll notify parents before 4:30 a.m.

“Closing school is not something we take lightly,” said Luten. “We know it creates hardship for both our staff and for families and so we wait until we have the best information possible before we make that decision.”

One social media account called “wcpss alerts” posts what they think that decision will be.

It has nearly 30,000 followers.

All the students we spoke to said they know it’s not affiliated with the district, but a lot of them follow it because it’s been right in the past.

The account wrote there was a 70 percent chance of Thursday classes being canceled. It then upped it to a 90 percent chance.

It ended up being right, but it’s just a prediction.

District leaders want students and parents to know only their official district pages have cancellation information.

The district hasn’t said whether classes will be canceled Friday.

