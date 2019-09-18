UNC Charlotte shooter expected to plead guilty to avoid death penalty

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Trystan Terrell, the man accused of killing two people and injuring four others in a shooting at UNC Charlotte in April, is expected to plead guilty in court on Thursday, according to a family member.

The guilty plea is expected to have Terrell avoid the death penalty and spend the rest of his life in prison.

Officials say the 22-year-old opened fire in a university building, killing 21-year-old Riley Howell and 19-year-old Ellis Reed Parlier, and injuring 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt, and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro.

A grand jury previously indicted Terrell on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm on educational property, one count of possession of a gun on educational property, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to court officials.

Sources say Terrell went into an anthropology class armed with a pistol. According to UNC Charlotte officials, Terrell enrolled at UNC Charlotte in Fall of 2018 and withdrew on Feb. 14, 2019.

According to sources, witnesses told investigators that Terrell started shouting and began shooting randomly – not at specific targets.

During his questioning at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters, Terrell made a full confession to investigators, telling them he planned his attack and considered three locations but decided on UNCC, according to sources.

Sources say Terrell “researched” the Sandy Hook school shooting at length and had been planning some type of attack for months.

