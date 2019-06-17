UNC Children’s hospital announces initiatives to restore confidence in heart surgery program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Secret recordings of meetings between physicians at UNC Children’s Hospital reveal several doctors doubted and questioned the quality of care for children with serious heart issues.

On May 30, The New York Times published a nearly 7,000-word investigation of the Chapel Hill hospital’s pediatric heart surgery program, titled Doctors Were Alarmed: ‘Would I Have My Children Have Surgery Here?’

Children’s Hospital had nine pediatric cardiologists in 2016. All of whom met with hospital higher-ups in a private meeting that someone secretly recorded. According to tapes released May 30, more than half of those doctors had doubts about sending some cases to their own operating rooms.

A voice identified as the chief of pediatric cardiology, Dr. Timothy Hoffman, can be heard saying, “It’s a nightmare right now. We are in crisis, and everyone is aware of that.”

Much of the recordings and the investigative report focused on the results and status of the hospital’s surgery wing. Cardiologists and investigative reporters expressed concerns of a lack of access to mortality data.

There were additional recordings from 2016 and 2017. Hospital employees also provided emails while families of several patients who died provided medical records. The recordings reveal some doctors had low levels of faith in the former senior surgeon, who is now on medical leave, and said he failed to provide some mortality data.

The Times is now suing UNC to obtain risk-adjusted data.

UNC Health declined a CBS 17 request for an interview. Phil Bridges, UNC Health’s Integrated Communications Executive Director issued a written statement:

We are proud of our pediatric congenital heart surgery program, and our current team is receiving top results that would place us among the best in the nation. We have been engaged in continuous quality improvement efforts for decades and have made significant improvements in the past 10+ years. As the state’s leading public hospital, the UNC Pediatric Congenital Heart Surgery program often receives the most complex and serious cases. For many of these very sick children, we are often parents’ last hope. As we shared with the New York Times, there were team culture issues back in 2016. They were handled appropriately. That, combined with decades of continuous quality improvement (CQI) efforts, have led us to today in which we have a very strong program. For our team, and each family, even a single death is too many, and we will continue our CQI work. To characterize today’s program as anything but strong, would not only be misleading, but not factual. To say we ignored issues would also be false.

On June 17, UNC Health Care “announced a number of initiatives to restore confidence in its pediatric heart surgery program.” A summary of efforts endorsed by the UNC HC Board of Directors includes:

· Releasing Society for Thoracic Surgeons’ (STS) data on patient outcomes publicly;

· Creating an External Advisory Board of medical experts to examine the efficacy of the UNC Children’s Hospital pediatric heart surgery program and make recommendations for improvement. Members are expected to come from the University of Southern California, the University of Michigan, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This group will report to the UNC Health Care Board of Directors;

· Temporarily pausing the most complex pediatric congenital heart surgeries until the External Advisory Board fully reviews the program and regulatory agencies (DHHS / CMS) complete their review and issue a report;

· Creating a new pediatric heart surgery Family Advisory Council to improve the patient experience by providing a voice for patients, family members and staff directly to hospital leadership;

· Recruiting additional physicians and care providers for the pediatric heart surgery team;

· Making incremental investments in technology and other enhancements in the program to total $10 million over the two prior years and next year;

· Developing a new structure / system to support our Hospital Quality and Safety reporting efforts with escalation processes to keep senior leadership and the Board of Directors informed

Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health Care, commented on the initiatives saying: “I want to acknowledge in the sincerest way possible, that for our team and me personally, the death of any child is one too many. These steps are part of a comprehensive effort to ensure UNC Health Care’s mission to serve all North Carolinians with the highest quality care is.”

