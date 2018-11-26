UNC fires head football coach Larry Fedora

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora., left, talks with wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) during a recent game. AP file photo by Wilfredo Lee.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - Larry Fedora is no longer the head coach of the University of North Carolina's football program, according to a press release from the school's Department of Athletics.

According to the release, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham made the decision to let Fedora go after consulting with UNC's Board of Trustees and Chancellor Carol L. Folt.

Cunningham informed Fedora of the decision Sunday morning.

"We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the last seven years - coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it. Despite injuries, despite setbacks and hardships, Larry never made excuses. He focused his teams on overcoming adversity, and I deeply respect the way he preserved and led our program each day with integrity through some tough times. This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction."

Fedora is owed $3 million per year for the next four years he has left in his contract. That will be paid by the Department of Athletics and not through state funds, according to the release.

The school has begun searching for a new head coach.

Fedora has released the following statement:

"It has been a great honor to be a part of this incredible University. I am extremely disappointed that I will no longer be UNC’s head football coach - I hate that it had to end this way.

"The last two seasons have been challenging and heartbreaking. The results are not what we wanted and it has been frustrating for everyone involved – coaches, athletes, fans and supporters alike. The results did not reflect the commitment and hard work put in by our players and staff. The players never quit – ever. That speaks to the character of this team and this great University.

"I wanted the opportunity to fix this. I wanted to make the changes necessary to win again. I also understand this business. I understand that you don’t always get the time you want to turn things around. I respect the administration’s position and understand their actions.

"I leave UNC grateful for the opportunity I was given seven years ago. I am thankful I had the chance to work with Chancellor Folt and Bubba Cunningham; I appreciate their leadership and friendship. My family and I will always cherish the time we spent and relationships formed here at UNC and in Chapel Hill."