UNC names news campus police chief

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has named their next leader of the campus’ police department.

David L. Perry, a 25-year veteran of law enforcement, comes to UNC by way of Florida State University.

Perry will replace Jeff McCraken, who retired in July after 30 years of service.

According to Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Perry will also serve as the new assistant vice-chancellor at UNC.

“Through my many conversations with him, I know he is looking forward to expanding that philosophy at Carolina and is committed to ensuring his department has access to the latest in law enforcement training, education, technology and professional development,” said Guskiewicz.

While in Florida, Perry served as president for the North Florida Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, president for the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and past president for the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

He is a certified instructor for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Leadership Academy and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and a master’s in public administration from Albany State University.

Perry will oversee all law enforcement services at the University. The department currently employs 53 full-time, sworn police officers and provides patrol services to the campus and University-owned properties 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.

“I want to thank our university police staff who are working very hard every day to keep our campus safe,” Guskiewicz added.

