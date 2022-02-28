RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Rex is opening up a new cancer center this week.

The four-story, 144,000 square foot facility will provide services to cancer patients.

UNC Rex has more than 3,000 cancer patients a year and they say that number is growing.

CBS 17 got a look inside the new facility across from its main Raleigh campus which has brand new radiation treatment equipment in addition to infusion areas and a quality-of-life center.

Services at the center will include behavioral health care, holistic treatment and rehab services.

It’s all to make patients feel a little more comfortable when they’re getting treatment.

“The building is going to be able to allow us to relocate 3 practices that have been in the surrounding area but haven’t been able to be together because of space constraints,” said Emmeline Madsen, director of Access and Support Services at UNC Rex Cancer Care.

Some former patients of UNC Rex got the chance to give their input on the design and features included in the new facility. Mary Mullins got the chance to help design the facility.

“It shows just how far we have come in cancer care and I know that the patients who are going to be treated here will certainly have an experience that surpasses the one that I had,” said Mullins.

UNC Rex said it opened the facility with plans to expand as they expect more demand.