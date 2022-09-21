CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will be testing its emergency sirens and alert system Wednesday, according to officials.

This will be happening on Sept. 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Officials said there will be siren and messaging systems tests throughout the year.

If you’re near campus, and outside during the test, you can expect to hear the warning system, which will have a prerecorded message, officials said.

For more information on the test, and the University’s Emergency Notification System, click here.