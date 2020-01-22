Sampson County school hit by microburst, fundraising for new gym, equipment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You probably remember this video of a microburst destroying the gym at Union Intermediate School in Sampson County.
The same day as the storm, the school was supposed to launch a major fundraiser for a new gym and physical fitness equipment as well as new technology, library books, and playground equipment.
95 percent of the students at Union Intermediate qualify for free or reduced meals and besides the damage from the microburst, the school has also been impacted by two major hurricanes in recent years.
If you would like to make a donation, click here.
