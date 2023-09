RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you have a flight to catch with United Airlines, expect delays. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide grounding for United Airlines just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

United reportedly told the FAA they were having equipment issues, but its unclear what systems were impacted.

The time has yet to be determined when issues will be resolved.

This is a developing story. CBS 17 will provide updates as they become available.