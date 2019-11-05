University of Alaska-Anchorage allows students to pay parking fines with jars of peanut butter or jelly

ANCHORAGE, AK (CNN Newsource) – The University of Alaska at Anchorage is holding an unusual food drive.

The program is called “Food For Fines” and it allows people with unpaid parking fines to pay off part or all of them with peanut butter and jelly.

The donated food goes to the school’s emergency food supply, which helps students who are coping with hunger.

Eligible tickets are those issued within the past 45 days or those that are in the the 60-day “late status” window.

Through Nov. 8, students can get a $10 credit for donating two 16-ounce jars of peanut butter or jelly. Five of them will cover a $60 ticket.

“It gives them a way to not have to pay cash for a parking ticket, but they can bring in a food donation that then goes back to other students,” said University of Alaska Parking Manager Glenna Muncy.

