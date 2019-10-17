UNM handing out coasters that test for date-rape drugs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is offering a way for students to protect themselves from drugs in their drinks.

The Campus Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) is handing out coasters that can test for the presence of GHB and ketamine, commonly referred to as date-rape drugs.

You use the coaster by putting a drop of your drink on the tester, and if it turns blue, that means the drink has been tainted. Students can pick them up at the COSAP office in Mesa Vista Hall.

