‘Unwanted guest’ deer found relaxing in Nash County home, deputies say

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A deer made itself at home in Nash County recently, officials said.

In a photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, a deer can be seen lying down in a hallway inside a house.

Deputies said they were called “to a home on Frazier Road regarding an unwanted guest relaxing in the home’s hallway.”

Frazier Road is in the southern part of the county between the Spring Hope area and Bailey.

“Deputies couldn’t identify the unwanted guest, but indicated the intruder was possibly related to the Northside gang whose members include Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen,” the post on Facebook said.

