Up to 8 gunshots fired in shooting that killed 5-year-old girl, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has released additional information regarding the Thursday night shooting that took the life of a 5-year-old girl.

According to the report, an officer patrolling the Evergreen subdivision heard between seven and eight gunshots around 9:54 p.m.

Shortly after, police responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Langley Drive after receiving reports of a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head, the report said.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The girl was taken to the Summerville Medical Center, where she later passed away. An autopsy is scheduled Sunday at MUSC.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said that the child was shot inside the apartment, but the shooting began outside.

Officers said they found shell casings across the street, and tried to use a K-9 unit to find additional evidence/suspects. They were unable to locate any additional evidence.

Over 20 officers responded to the scene, according to the report.

More headlines from CBS17.com: