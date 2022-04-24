MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of four people wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach has died, according to police.

Myrtle Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened about 1:30 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue North and Withers Alley. One person remains in the hospital and two others were released after being treated, police said Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area after hearing gunshots in the area, police said in a Facebook post. When they arrived, they found the victims, who were all taken to the hospital.

Police said all of the people involved are from the Florence County area but no other details have been released.

Anyone with information, videos or photos is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-007217. You can also email intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Information can remain anonymous.

