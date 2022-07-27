WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Shots flew near a ballpark while a little league tournament was happening on July 10.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. as an “active shooter” at the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex on 3238 Corbett Avenue, according to a news release from Wilson police.

Police later said it was not an active shooter situation and no one at the game was targeted intentionally.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting and said they “located three shell casings .5 miles from the van that was struck at the complex.”

Police also said that the ballfield is not visible from where they located the shell casings were found.

No one was injured, but parents were terrified.

One parent previously told CBS 17 that there was panic.

“Parents couldn’t find their kids, kids couldn’t find their parents,” recalled Lindsey Stephenson.

Anyone with information related to this incident, call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.