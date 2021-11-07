Flowers are being left in the area where a woman was shot by authorities Sunday morning in Bedford County after barricading herself in a home in Goodview before coming out of the home, reportedly displaying a gun, prompting the officer-involved shooting. (Image courtesy of Hazelmarie Anderson/WFXR News).

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: The family of a woman killed by police is speaking out tonight about the events, they say, could have ended with a different conclusion.

The family of Chelsea Clevenger-Kirk says that the police’s account of the incidents is incorrect.

“She rode one mile without a helmet and a game warden got behind her, followed her here to the house and held her at gunpoint.

Christopher Lee Kirk, Chelsea’s Brother

VSP says that around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when a DWR Conservation Officer attempted to stop the woman for not wearing a helmet and not displaying a proper license plate.

They say Clevenger-Kirk refused to stop and led the officer on a chase that ended at her residence on Afton Lane in Goodview.

She then went inside, according to VSP, where she remained for hours.

During the stand-off, VSP says the officer heard multiple gunshots inside of the home which brought out additional resources from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office as well as VSP.

After several hours of trying to get in contact with Clevenger-Kirk, authorities say that she eventually set fire to the home, exited it and displayed a firearm which is when she was shot and killed by authorities.

As far as the fire, Clevenger-Kirk’s brother Christopher Lee Kirk says that’s on the police as, he says, they used 11 tear gas cans that were reportedly shot into the home to help get her to come out.

Christopher says those tear gas cans are what caused the fire that ultimately burned down the home.

“Shooting gas canisters at her every 30 minutes,” Christopher says. “She’s on live stream…Facebook saying ‘I’m not coming outside. I’m scared.'”

He says that even though he lived right up the road from his sister, authorities would not allow him to make contact with her.

Christopher told WFXR News that his sister suffered from PTSD and that if he would have been allowed to talk to her, a life could have been saved.

WFXR News reached out to police about the claims made by Clevenger-Kirk’s brother. We are waiting for a reply.

VSP says no members of law enforcement were hurt in the incident and are continuing to investigate the fire that destroyed the home.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: Virginia State Police have issued a statement regarding the officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Bedford County.

According to VSP, the incident began Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. when a Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Conservation Officer attempted to stop a female motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet. A license plate was also not displayed.

When the Conservation Police Officer activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens, the motorcyclist refused to stop and continued to a home in the 100 block of Afton Lane in Goodview.

The motorcyclist pulled up to the home and went inside.

The DWR officer attempted to make contact with the woman, later identified as Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, 29, of Goodview, but was unable to get a response.

As he was walking back to his patrol car, he heard shots being fired inside of the home.

The Conservation Officer quickly requested aid from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

After authorities spent several hours trying to make verbal contact with the woman to negotiate a peaceful resolution, she began setting fires inside of the home.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, Clevenger-Kirk exited the home and was armed with a handgun.

At that time, deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Conservation Officer fired their weapons.

Clevenger-Kirk was struck and died from her injuries on the scene.

Her remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

No members of law enforcement were injured in the shooting.

VSP are also investigating the cause and origin of the fire which quickly engulfed and destroyed the home.

No one else was inside of the home.

Remnants of the home in Goodview where Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk went into and remained until she reportedly set fire to the home before exiting with a gun and was shot by authorities. (Image courtesy of Hazelmarie Anderson/WFXR News).

Editor’s Note: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office previously reported the incident took place in the area of Moneta, while VSP state that the incident took place in the area of Goodview.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says that an officer-involved shooting took place Sunday morning in the area of Moneta.

Details are limited; however, the department says that they have called in Virginia State Police to investigate the incident.

This story will be updated when additional information is released.