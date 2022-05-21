CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) — SouthPark Mall was evacuated briefly Friday afternoon after perfume activated a smoke alarm near a perfume display.

Charlotte Fire Department confirmed that excessive amounts of the perfume spray activated the smoke detector.

An alarm went off and forced the mall to evacuate just after 2:45 p.m.

There were no reported injuries. The mall was reopened to patrons after the incident.

SouthPark Mall recently made the news earlier this month when a worker at the Nordstrom store was accused of diverting over $10,000 worth of online orders to her home for her own use, police said.

Officers said an employee, identified as Keisha Richardson, was found to have diverted online orders to her home without purchasing them.

The items were worth over $10,000 in total, according got the police report.