US issues Mexico travel advisory after spike in violent crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Department of State is warning Americans who plan to travel to Mexico to use extra caution due to an increase in violent crimes including kidnapping and robbery.

The State Department on Tuesday issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory, which means travelers should be aware of increased risks to safety and security if traveling to Mexico “due to widespread violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery.”

U.S. travelers are advised not to visit the following areas of Mexico:

Colima

Guerrero

Michoacán

Sinaloa state

Tamaulipas state

Travelers are also advised to reconsider travel to the following areas due to crime:

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Durango

Jalisco

Mexico state

Morelos

Nayarit

Nuevo Leon

San Luis Potosi

Sonora

Zacatecas

If you do decide to travel to Mexico, the State Department advises you to be extra vigilant, use toll roads when possible and avoid driving alone or at night.

More safety tips and information on this advisory can be found on the State Department website.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now