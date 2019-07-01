US Marshals’ operation results in 174 arrests in Cumberland, Robeson counties

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Marshals service helped arrest 174 suspects during a multi-day operation in Cumberland and Robeson counties.

Operation “Zero Hour II” took place in Robeson County June 11 through 13 and Cumberland County June 25 through 27.

U.S. Marshals, along with federal, state and local law enforcement, arrested 99 suspects in Cumberland County and 75 in Robeson County.

A total of 442 charges were filed in the counties and 42 firearms were recovered.

Additionally, $66,922 was seized along with quantities of a variety of narcotics including marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Law enforcement attempted to search the residences of 337 high-risk probationers or parolees.

A total of 134 searches successfully completed.

The U.S. Marshals Eastern District of North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force planned the operation for months ahead of its execution.

“Operations such as these take substantial planning and would not be possible without the collaborative efforts of everyone involved,” said Michael East, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “Additional operations are forthcoming and we are coming to your town in the very near future.”

Those arrested includes:

Javaras Hammonds, 20, of Lumberton, who was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in relation to an incident that occurred in Lumberton on June 5.

Michael Alvarez, 31, of Fuquay Varina, who escaped from a North Carolina Department of Public Safety facility in Lumberton on June 12. Alvarez was captured within hours of the escape and female who assisted in the escape was also arrested and charged.

Anthony Coar, 74, of Fayetteville, who was charged with violating the terms of his federal Supervised Release. Coar was found to be in possession of inappropriate images as well as devices to access internet content.

Marcus Bryan, 21, of Fayetteville, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in relation to an incident that occurred in Fayetteville on June 7.

The following agencies participated in this operation:

Robeson County

U.S. Marshals Service

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

Fairmont Police Department

Lumberton Police Department

North Carolina Department of Public Safety

North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center

Pembroke Police Department

Red Springs Police Department

Robeson County District Attorney’s Office

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Cumberland County

U.S. Marshals Service

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Drug Enforcement Administration

Fayetteville Police Department

Hope Mills Police Department

North Carolina Department of Public Safety

North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center

Spring Lake Police Department

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina

