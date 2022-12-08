WASHINGTON (AP/WNCN) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed in a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia, US officials said.

According to the Associated Press, the United States released Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in the swap for Griner.

Griner was convicted in Russia after police said they found cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport, the Associated Press previously reported.

And according to Griner’s legal team, in early November she was sent to a penal colony from the detention center.

