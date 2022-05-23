CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The longest-serving member of North Carolina’s current congressional delegation is recovering following a coronavirus diagnosis over the weekend. U.S. Rep. David Price of Chapel Hill wrote in a tweet that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and that he was “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.” The 81-year-old Price says he was vaccinated and boosted and would follow quarantining guidelines. Price has served in Congress almost continuously since 1987. He is not seeking reelection this fall for his Triangle-area 4th Congressional District. Other political notables in North Carolina testing positive recently include Attorney General Josh Stein and former Gov. Pat McCrory.