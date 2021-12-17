US Senate hopeful Cheri Beasley talks vaccine mandates, workforce shortages with CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is now widely considered the presumptive Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

This comes after fellow challengers Jeff Jackson and Erica Smith dropped out of the primary race and endorsed Beasley.

Friday, Cheri Beasley sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to talk about several issues the country is facing.

Bowen: “Supply chain issues are a major problem in this country in getting the economy moving forward. Is the Biden administration doing enough?”

Beasley: “I know that people are deeply concerned about the cost of bread and the cost of gas and so I know we have to be deeply focused on those kinds of things. I think the other thing we have to be mindful of is that during this time in a pandemic, when so many people are greatly challenged around their own ability to support their family, that corporate profits are accelerating.

“We’ve got take make sure we’re certainly not taxing the middle class and also making sure corporations are paying their fair share. We have got to get people back to work. You know as I’m talking to people across the state they greatly want to get back to work but nobody can support a family on 7.25 an hour. We have laws in this state that don’t support workers. We don’t have collective bargaining, we have rules around safety that don’t serve workers well. We really have to focus on those kinds of things.”

Bowen: “We hear time and again, child care is a real issue for people as they think about going back to work as well.”

Beasley: “You know child care facilities are often small businesses, so many of them did not re-open after this pandemic, many of them did not qualify for PPP or for any other kind of federal assistance and they’re closed and so it’s not uncommon for businesses to be adjusting their working hours because people can’t get back to work, somebody’s got to be home to take care of the children.

“I can tell you the Chick-Fil-A in Rocky Mount doesn’t open until 4 in the afternoon because they’re waiting on the high school students. We do have a real issue. It’s not that people don’t want to get back to work. We’ve got to make sure the next senator from North Carolina works hard to make sure people can take care of their families.”

Bowen: “We can’t get back to 100 percent until we get COVID under control. We all know that. Where do you stand on vaccine mandates?”

Beasley: “That’s something that’s being litigated in the courts. I certainly appreciate Gov. Cooper’s perspective around making sure state government employees are mandated to be vaccinated here in North Carolina, but local governments are really making those determinations here in the state.”

Bowen: “Are you concerned at all about what the ruling maybe, probably in June we’re looking at, when SCOTUS makes the decision regarding abortion rights for women?

Beasley: “You know I think the reality is we all should be concerned. The reality is a woman’s right to choose is a fundamental constitutional right and I think anytime that constitutional rights are at stake, whether we’re talking about reproductive health or whether we’re talking about voting rights these are foundational constitutional rights that should be protected.”