US senator says he’s unfollowing president on Twitter

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A U.S. Senator from Connecticut says he’s dropping the president from his Twitter feed.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted Sunday he’s unfollowing President Donald Trump on the social media site. He says Trump’s tweets are the “most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning” of the accounts he follows. Murphy said it “regularly ruins” his day so he’s just going to stop reading it.

The president hasn’t responded to Murphy.

I’m unfollowing the President of the United States today on Twitter, because his feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning of the 200+ I follow, and it regularly ruins my day to read it. So I’m just going to stop.



I can’t believe I just typed that. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2019

Trump has tweeted that four prominent Democratic congresswomen of color who regularly disagree with him should “go back” to their homelands. Three of the four, including Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, were born in the U.S. The other is a longtime U.S. citizen.

He’s also called House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings’ majority black Baltimore-area district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

