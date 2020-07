RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- If you're a Black driver in North Carolina, you're more than twice as likely to get pulled over by law enforcement than white drivers, according to a new study.

Published by the NC Criminal Justice Analysis Center, part of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the study says in 2019, the rate of stops for Black drivers was more than twice that of white drivers and almost 1.5 times that of other races. The stats remained the same in a 2009 study.