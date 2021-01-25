US’s 1st known case of Brazil P.1 COVID-19 variant found in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WNCN) – The nation’s first known case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus known as the Brazil P.1 variant has been found in Minnesota, health officials said Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Health said its Public Health Laboratory found the variant in a specimen from a Minnesota resident with recent travel history to Brazil.

“While this variant is thought to be more transmissible than the initial strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, it is not yet known whether the variant causes more severe illness,” MDH said.

The person with the variant lives in the Twin Cities metro area.

The person became ill during the first week of January and the specimen was collected Jan. 9.

The patient reported traveling to Brazil prior to becoming ill.

The variant was found through the MDH’s variant surveillance program.

The announcement comes two days after the B.1.1.7 variant was detected in North Carolina.