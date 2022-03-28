VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police and health officials in Virginia raced against time to help save the life of a man in Richmond who was bitten by his own pet viper, listed as one of the deadliest snakes in the world.

According to Virginia State Police, they got the call from the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department requesting the “expedited delivery” of anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

Police say the man was bitten by his own pet snake overnight. The snake, an African Pit Viper, is listed as one of the top ten deadliest snakes in the world.

VCU hospital had already given the man anti-venom treatment from the Smithsonian National Zoo, however, officials said they still needed to give him another dose in order to “save his life.”



A State Police sergeant was able to get the anti-venom from an employee at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center and rushed it from Virginia Beach to Richmond.

“The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center provided 35 doses of anti-venom for emergency transport by state police to the VCU Medical Center,” Mackenzie Di Nardo with the aquarium, told WAVY TV 10.

She said the Virginia Aquarium keeps anti-venom as a safety precaution, which is common practice for zoos and aquariums that care for exotic, non-native species.

The treatment was then provided to VCU emergency personnel in a short period of time.

We’re still working to learn more regarding the man’s current condition.