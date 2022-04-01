RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will debut in Raleigh at a location on Glenwood Avenue later month, promoters said Friday.

The exhibition will be held at Pleasant Valley Promenade, located at 6204 Glenwood Avenue just northwest of Crabtree Valley Mall.

The promenade has 362,000-square feet of space that will help visitors experience more than 300 of Van Gogh’s works – including sketches, drawings and paintings.

The works are floor-to-ceiling digital projections.

Tickets are on sale now via Fever’s marketplace, and start from $32.20 for adults and $19.10 for children.

