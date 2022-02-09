Vance County kidnapping suspect previously abducted same victim in October, sheriff’s office says

The scene outside the Super 8 Motel in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo: Banks County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Henderson man who officials say kidnapped a woman from Vance County Monday had previously abducted the same victim in October.

Robert Brodie, 32, of Henderson was wanted for breaking and entering and then kidnapping a woman at gunpoint from a home on Catherine Weldon Lane on Monday evening, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office said.

Monday’s kidnapping ended with Brodie exchanging gunfire with Georiga deputies. Both Brodie and a deputy were shot, officials said.

On Wednesday, CBS 17 learned Brodie was out on bond after he was arrested and charged for kidnapping the same victim on Oct. 27. He eluded arrest for a week before surrendering to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Criminal records show Brodie has been in prison before. He spent more than 6 years in prison after being convicted of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder in 2014.

Deputies in Banks County, Georiga have not released information on charges for Brodie there.

The suspect was tracked to Georgia after the Vance County Sheriff’s Office entered his vehicle information into local, state and national databases.

Several hours after entering the information, at approximately 2 a.m., a vehicle was found in the parking lot of a Super 8 Motel in Commerce, Georgia, that matched the description and license plate of Brodie’s vehicle.

When running the plate, Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered that Brodie was wanted for kidnapping in North Carolina.

Deputies went up to the vehicle and found a man and a woman asleep inside and then attempted to wake them up, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

After being woken up, Brodie pulled out a gun and shot the woman, the GBI said in a release.

After shooting the woman, Brodie and two deputies began to exchange gunfire, according to authorities.

In addition to the kidnapping victim, Brodie was shot multiple times and one deputy was also shot.

The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released a short time later.

Brodie is currently in that same hospital in Georgia where he is being treated for his injuries. The female victim is also in the hospital recovering.

In Vance County, Brodie is charged with first-degree breaking entering, first-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by felon.