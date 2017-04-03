Vance County student shot, killed at Henderson store

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Vance County high school student was shot and killed in Henderson on Sunday night, police said.

Officers found Talik Ahmad Harris, 18, shot at Party Pick Up on North Garnett Street in Henderson.

When medical workers arrived, they declared Harris dead, police said.

Family and friends said that Harris was a senior at Northern Vance High School.

On Monday afternoon, a small memorial was erected near the shooting scene. A balloon and small white cross marked the area where Harris was shot.

Harris’ sister was deeply saddened by his death.

“I just know my brother’s gone and he ain’t coming back,” said Harris’ sister, Ekyah Davis. “I love my brother. Long live my brother.”

Others said that Harris was well liked.

“He was just the best. He gave everybody a good feeling, just made you feel warm. There’s nothing bad you could say about him. He a loving person, always smiling,” said Harris’ girlfriend, Cassandra Fields.

School officials released a statement on Monday about Harris’ death:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Talik Harris and the Northern Vance High School school community. Talik was in the senior cohort at NVHS and was working towards graduation. Counselors and social workers were available at the school today to support and assist students and staff as they deal with this sudden and tragic event.

Henderson police are investigating. They’re asking anyone who saw the shooting or was nearby when it happened to call them at (252) 438-4141.