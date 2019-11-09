Vanna White to host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ as Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery

LOS ANGELES (WWLP) – Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is home recovering after undergoing successful emergency surgery on Thursday, according to the television game show.

As a result, taping for Thursday’s show was canceled but resumed Friday as scheduled, with Vanna White as the host.

The game show made the announcement on Facebook and said Sajak, 73, underwent “successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.”

“He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work.” Wheel of Fortune

Sajak has been hosting the show since 1981.

