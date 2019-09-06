1  of  17
Closings
Calvary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College City of Rocky Mount City of Wilson Clayton Town Govt Offices Evangelical House of God Granville County Schools Halifax Co. Govt. Offices Harnett Co. Govt Offices Meals on Wheels - Wake County NC Museum of Art NC Museum of History Restoration Family Services, Inc Rex Wellness Center of Cary Rex Wellness Center of Garner Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh Town of Archer Lodge

Vegetarians at higher risk for stroke than meat-eaters

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A new study suggests not eating meat may affect brain health, but it may also help your heart.

The study published in the medical journal BMJ suggests those who don’t eat meat may be at higher risk of stroke than those who do.

The research, conducted by tracking nearly 50,000 people over a span of nearly two decades, found that vegetarians and vegans had a 20% higher risk of stroke than meat-eaters, particularly hemorrhagic stroke – when blood from an artery bleeds into the brain.

This translates to three more cases of stroke per 1,000 people over a 10-year period.

But the same study also shows cutting out meat is associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease by 22%.

It’s unclear why the research found the higher stroke risk in vegetarians but those who conducted it suggest very low cholesterol levels or very low levels of some nutrients like B12.

The report, however did note the overall health of vegetarians compared to meat-eaters.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss