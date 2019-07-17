Vehicle crash closes Interstate 95 in both directions

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash has closed a stretch of Interstate 95 in both directions.

The crash happened on I-95 near NC Highway 72 at mile marker 17. The crash happened in Lumberton.

According to NCDOT, the backup is the result of a tanker collision. Authorities have yet to confirm those details.

Three out of four lanes have been closed due to the crash.

Motorists are advised to follow the direction of on-scene law enforcement.

More information will become available as details unfold.

