DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of Interstate-95 are closed near Dunn early Thursday due to a vehicle fire, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The incident began just after 2 a.m. near the Jonesboro Road/mile marker 75 area in the northbound lanes.

NCDOT said all lanes of traffic are closed.

The following detour is in place:

Motorists must use Exit 73 for US 421 S and turn right on US 421.

Continue on US 421 then turn left on NC 55 E. Continue on NC 55 E then turn left on NC 242 N. Continue on NC 242 N and continue straight to return to I-95 N.

