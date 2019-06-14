Veteran sent overseas 11 times is using his experience to help NC vets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When service members leave the military, many of them don’t know what resources are available to them once they’re back home.

One local veteran is working to be the “force behind the forces.”

During his three decades in the Marine Corps., Paul Berry was sent overseas 11 times.

He finished his time in the military at Marine Corps Installation East at Camp Lejeune.

“It was kinda a natural transition to this job, I was a kind of an advocate and the voice for the service members and their families,” said Berry.

Berry is the network director for NC Serves. He says the organization digitally connects veterans and their families with the resources they need to be successful.

There are 18 networks in the America Serves Network, four of which are in North Carolina.

“North Carolina is extremely veteran-friendly,” said Berry.

Over the past three years, NC Serves has helped more than 2,500 veterans.

“It’s very rewarding to say, ‘Hey I’ve been down that road, let’s get you there,'” said Berry.

Berry said he will continue his work to help veterans and their families get the resources they need to be successful.

