RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Veterans Day is on Saturday, and multiple businesses are offering free items during the holiday weekend.

Listed below are the businesses offering veterans special deals:

Sheetz

Sheetz is offering veterans and active duty personnel a free meal and a car wash on Saturday. All veterans and active duty military personnel will also enjoy a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain rink at any Sheetz locations. Military ID or proof of service must be provided.

Gyros for Heroes

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh will offer one free gyro per veteran on Saturday. The free grilled chicken gyro will come with your choice of a side and chips.

Circle K

On Saturday, veterans and active military personnel can use the Circle K app to redeem one free cup of iced or hot coffee at any Circle K location. The coupon can only be used once and expires at midnight on Sunday.

Applebee’s

Active-duty military, veterans, reserves, and national guard members can choose a free meal on Saturday. There are seven entrees to choose from including a classic bacon cheeseburger, sirloin, chicken tenders platter, and double crunch shrimp.