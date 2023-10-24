DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In just a few weeks, people who live in central North Carolina are asked to light up their porches and front yards green.

Green light on porch (Credit: Carteret County, NC)

Several North Carolina cities and counties have announced they’re taking part in a national initiative called Operation Green Light.

It helps raise awareness of challenges faced by many veterans.

Some of them include Wake County, Durham County, Cumberland County, Granville County and the Town of Clayton.

The announcement comes ahead of the Veterans Day holiday, which falls on Saturday, Nov. 11.

When is it happening?

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, residents and businesses are asked to light up their porches and outdoor areas green in support of the initiative. Only one green bulb is needed to show support.

Green light on porch (Credit: Beaufort County, NC)

“This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends and family,” Durham County said in a news release.

Operation Green Light is now in its second year.

The new national collaborative initiative was created by the National Association of Counties, the news release said.

It said the mission is to support military veterans.

It also raises awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

You’ll also see the green lights at several Durham County locations, like the Taurus sculpture on East Main Street, the Human Services Building and the Durham County Courthouse.

The Cumberland County Courthouse also lights up green to support the initiative.

Cumberland County Courthouse lit up green (Cumberland County, NC)

“Operation Greenlight stands as a tribute to our nation’s veterans, a beacon of gratitude illuminating their sacrifices,” said Durham County Veteran Services Director Lois Harvin-Ravin. “From October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, we honor their service and resilience, ensuring their valor echoes through the fabric of our community.”

“Durham County encourages residents in patriotic tradition, to recognize the importance of honoring all those in the United States military who have made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying a green light in a window or porch at their place of business or residence as part of Operation Green Light,” said BOCC Chair Brenda Howerton.

Where can a get a green light?

According to Durham County Veteran Services Officer Jonathan Crooms, you can find a green light bulb at numerous local hardware and big box stores.

Green light bulbs (Credit: Town of Clayton)

They can also be ordered online and delivered with plenty of time to install by the week of Nov. 6, he said.

Durham County Veterans Services also plans to have a limited number of green light bulbs that people can pick up.

They’re planning to give them away from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 outside of the Human Services Building on 414 E. Main St. on the S. Dillard Street side of the building.

“Staff will be curbside to hand out bulbs to residents while supplies last, rain or shine,” organizers said.

If you can’t make it that day, organizers said green bulbs will also be available at the County Veterans Services Officer through Nov. 6 while supplies last. For more information, call 919-560-8387.

For more information about Operation Green Light, click here.