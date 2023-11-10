FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Military widow Ava Bradley is the most recent recipient of a brand new home through Operation Coming Home. It’s a program run through the U.S. Veterans Corps and the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County, which seeks to give back to those who devoted their lives to serving the country.

Bradley lost her husband, Juantrea Bradley, 15 years ago while he was serving in Iraq. Now, the U.S. Veterans Corp’s partnered with Garman Homes to honor his sacrifice.

“Everybody’s been awesome. It’s an awesome gift…words can’t express. We thank everybody. We thank everybody. We love all of them. Appreciative. They’re our family,” said Bradley.

Family members, builders, and members of the veteran community showed Bradley their support by signing well wishes into the wooden frame of the house. The Fuquay-Varina home is still under construction, and it’s set to be finished by the new year.

Alaina Money-Garman, founder of Garman Homes, and a longtime program partner said the house is a celebration of Bradley’s strength and Juantrea’s love for his family.

“She added a special touch. She said that Trey always wanted her daughter to have sort of her own princess suit. So we added an option on the third floor for their daughter Asia to have a space all her own,” said Money-Garman