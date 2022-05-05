RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was shot in the head early Thursday at a motel off Raleigh’s New Bern Avenue, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Quality Inn in the 4700 block of New Bern Avenue, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where they are in the intensive care unit.

Police had a section of Freedom Drive taped off during the investigation.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.

No suspects are in custody.

This story will be updated as it develops.