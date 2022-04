DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting on U.S. 15-501 on Thursday.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. between Cornwallis Road and the Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard split.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

One lane of 15-501 south is closed as police investigate.

Durham police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.