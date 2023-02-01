DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has identified the two victims in a fatal double shooting.

Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road on Tuesday just before 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found four men has been shot. Police said 34-year-old Jason Epps, of Durham, was pronounced dead the scene. Fifty-eight-year-old Terence Kimble, also of Durham, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the two other men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information about their condition has been made available.

This remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Ramos at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.