VIDEO: 11-foot hammerhead shark caught off beach in Avon

AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — Fishermen in the Outer Banks reeled in an 11-foot hammerhead shark off a beach in Avon on Thursday.

Another beachgoer nearby caught it on video. Alisa Lapp, a seasonal resident of the area, tells WAVY.com she was also fishing on the beach when she saw a dark shadow in the water and knew the group next to her had caught something big.

Lapp says it took the fishers at least a half an hour to reel in the shark. The group took a few minutes to get pictures of the shark and measure it before releasing it back into the water.

Frisco resident Bryan Lester told WAVY.com his son, River, was the one who caught the 11-footer on Thursday.

Lester and his family have caught several sharks off the shore, including a 13-foot hammerhead shark on Wednesday, according to his Facebook.