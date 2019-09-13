VIDEO: 4-year-old cancer survivor surprised with “Bumblebees” for his birthday

Alexandria, Virginia — Whitaker Weinburger didn’t know it, but on Wednesday, he was about to get the best fourth birthday a kid could ask for. That’s how it should be, since Whitaker has been sick on his other birthdays, battling stage 4 neuroblastoma.

He’s stable now, so his parents Seth and Erin wanted to make this birthday special.

“He had been telling us, I just want 100 Bumblebees for my birthday,” Seth Weinburger said.

Bumblebees, as in Bumblebee the Transformer from the movies. Every time he sees a yellow car, he thinks it’s the character.

So, Erin put out the word on social media and hundreds of yellow cars flooded their Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood before dawn. It seemed like the whole neighborhood walked with Whitaker alongside those yellow cars more than a mile to his school.

His long-term prognosis is uncertain. But what is certain, it was a day for a superhero.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now