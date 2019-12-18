VIDEO: Albino deer spotted in South Carolina backyard

(WBTW) – A South Carolina woman spotted an albino deer walking through the brush in her backyard.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared Kristy Frost’s video on Facebook. It was taken in Charleston County.

The SCDNR says albino deer have a completely white coat, pink eyes and hooves.

While very uncommon, albinism, or a lack of the dark skin pigment “melanin,” exists all over the animal kingdom, including in humans.

